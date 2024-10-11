In a daring move, Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has blown the lid off the United Arab Emirates’ alleged clandestine involvement in the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The ministry’s scathing press statement has sent shockwaves through the international community, revealing the UAE’s alleged blatant disregard for diplomatic norms and international law.

At the Heart of the Conflict

The dispute centers around the UAE’s backing of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which has wreaked havoc on Sudanese cities, attacking over 40 diplomatic missions, international organizations, and UN agencies.

The SAF has been battling the RSF since April 2023, with the UAE providing financial and military support to the militia.

Uncovering UAE’s Web of Deceit

Investigations by international media have exposed the UAE’s exploitation of the Red Crescent emblem to deliver arms to the RSF.

A report by the UN Security Council’s Panel of Experts has also confirmed the UAE as the primary supplier of arms and financial support to the militia.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has lodged a formal complaint with the Security Council, detailing the UAE’s involvement in atrocities committed against the Sudanese people.

The complaint includes comprehensive documentation of the UAE’s violations of international law, the UN Charter, and established international norms.

Diplomatic Fallout

The UAE’s actions have strained relations between Sudan and Gulf states, sparking concerns over Emirati influence in the region.

The international community is urging the UAE to reconsider its stance and respect diplomatic norms.

Sudan’s Commitment to Peace

Despite the UAE’s hostile role in the conflict, Sudan remains committed to protecting diplomatic missions and upholding international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed Sudan’s adherence to the Vienna Convention, ensuring the sanctity and protection of diplomatic missions.

Regional Implications

The fallout from the UAE’s actions threatens regional stability, with far-reaching consequences for international relations.

As tensions escalate, the international community must take a stand against the UAE’s violations and support Sudan’s quest for peace and stability.

Below is the Full Statement From Sudan Foreign Affairs Ministry:

BY Daniel Bampoe