Ghana Gets First Deaf Lawyer

Juventus Duorinaah

In a historic milestone, Ghana has welcomed its first-ever deaf lawyer, Juventus Duorinaah, who has shattered barriers and defied odds to achieve this remarkable feat.

Hailing from Wa in the Upper West Region, Duorinaah’s journey to becoming a lawyer is a testament to his unwavering determination and perseverance.

Born with a passion for learning, Duorinaah began his educational journey at the Wa School for the Deaf, where he laid the foundation for his future success.

He later attended the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf (SHTSD), completing his education in 2007. Duorinaah’s academic prowess earned him a spot at the University of Ghana, where he graduated with first-class honors in sociology and political science.

Duorinaah’s thirst for knowledge took him to Cardiff University’s School of Law and Politics, where he pursued a Master of Law with a focus on Human Rights Law.

Returning to Ghana, he enrolled in the University of Ghana’s law degree (LLB) program, graduating with second-class lower honors.

After six years of intense legal education, Duorinaah successfully passed the entrance exams to the Ghana School of Law and has now been called to the bar.

This achievement is not only a personal triumph for Duorinaah but also a significant milestone for Ghana’s deaf community.

Duorinaah’s story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that disability is not a barrier to achieving greatness.

His determination and resilience have paved the way for others to follow in his footsteps, breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes.

-BY Daniel Bampoe