Africa To Become Job Seekers’ Destination – Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has prophesied that Africa, which is the world’s second-largest and second-most populous continent, will soon become the attractive destination for job seekers around the world.

According to him, the continent will see a turnaround of its misfortunes and record of slow and volatile growth in development, noting, “Africa will get it back and it will be well with the continent; it will be well with our people!”

Speaking on a message titled: “We Will Get It Back” at the opening of the ‘Greater Works Conference’ at Teshie, a suburb of Accra, Pastor Otabil said he remains eternally convinced that the future of Africa is bright and the future of Ghana is great.

“America has had its chance, Europe has had its chance, and Asia has had its chance. It’s Africa’s chance too,” he posited.

The man of God was hopeful that the largest number of billionaires will soon come from Africa, and urged the congregation to work harder and do bigger things because very soon, “Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Jack Ma will read about you.”

Pastor Otabil indicated that his optimism for the continent is premised on “a deep belief of God’s just and fairness not to lift up one and neglect the other,” adding that Africa will get back on its feet to become the most significant continent on the planet earth.

This year’s conference began on the night of August 1, and would end today, August 5, at the church’s new campus at Teshie, known as Christ Temple East.

The conference also coincides with the climax of the annual period of fasting and prayer by members of the church across the world, known as “40 Days of Power”.

Pastor Otabil encouraged the congregation not to limit God, but rather be inspired by the example of the prophet Jeremiah as they seek to move the African continent from a state of hopelessness.

Quoting Jeremiah Chapter 32, the man of God recalled how God showed Jeremiah the most impossible situation ever, where an external and an internal enemy had taken over Israel, and restored the country in the midst of captivity and impossibility.

He likened the situation to some foreign powers who have impoverished Africa and taken her assets, including locals who are taking advantage of the bad situation and making it worse.

“Africa will get it back and it will be well with the continent, it will be well with our people,” he stressed.

Pastor Otabil led the congregation to pray against the resurgence in Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Sudan, South Sudan, Mali and all African countries.

By Ernest Kofi Adu