African Caribbean Trade Mission Opens In Accra

AN OFFICE to facilitate trade between Africa and the Caribbean has been officially opened in Accra.

The African Caribbean Trade Mission, seeks to connect Africa to the Diaspora through trade, enterprise, and investment.

It also aims at building partnerships that can increase growth and revenue for Ghanaian businesses, while providing economic opportunities for Africa’s global Diaspora.

The establishment of the Trade Mission follows the visit of a delegation from the Bahamas led by the First Lady, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis.

During the visit, she outlined the Bahamas government’s commitment to expanding its relationship with Ghana to foster, trade, cultural exchanges, tourism and the exchange of technical expertise.

The first step in expanding this relationship was the appointment of the Ambassador Designate for Ghana, Andrew Wilson, a Bahamian businessman and community leader.

The Bahamas Ambassador Designate for Ghana, Andrew Wilson, in his keynote address said the vision is to create systems and pathways that clarify and simplify the process for doing business in Ghana.

He said all the ingredients for enterprise growth and development are already in Ghana adding that there are vibrant enterprises that already exist that may need, investment, market access, design innovation, or collaboration with other businesses in the Diaspora.

“There is no need to re-invent a wheel. We just need to put those wheels on the wagon, the wagon on the road and move “forward, upward onward together,” he added.

Mr. Wilson called for cooperation from state agencies, associations and organisations already involved in enterprise development, and export facilitation.

“Help us understand what already exists, how to access it, and make it available to interested investors, entrepreneurs, markets at home and abroad.

“It is my hope that our efforts in the Bahamas through this Trade Mission will encourage others in the Caribbean and throughout the Global African Diaspora to seize this opportunity and responsibility to future generations,” he said.

Assembly Member of Asubone, Stephen Arthur, said the opening of the office is a step forward in forging a lasting trade relationship between Ghana and the wider African continent to the Bahamas and the Caribbean region.

Dr. Michael Pateman, a film maker and pan-Africanist, said while the partnership started in the Western Region focusing on the Ahanta, the office that has been established is for all regions and peoples of Ghana.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri