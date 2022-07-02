African Fans Boycott Morocco 2022, 2030

The 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco this weekend, amidst growing concern about the safety of African supporters intending to travel to the host country to support their teams in the wake of the outrage that has greeted the killing of African migrants in Melilla, Morocco earlier this week.

A statement released by the Coalition of Supporters’ Unions of Africa (COSUA) and signed by its Founding President, Lawyer Sarfo Abebrese, expressed the AU Partner Organisation’s outrage for the killing of over 50 migrants and called on all of its members to boycott the Women’s AFCON, as well as observe a withdrawal of all support for Morocco for its participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and all other international competitions.

The group also announced the withdrawal of its support for Morocco’s bid for the 2030 World Cup, and called on the African Union leadership to suspend Morocco from the AU pending investigations into the massacre.

The statement emphasised that COSUA expressed its readiness to organise demonstrations in all AU member countries against Morocco.

The statement ends with a message of condolence to the bereaved families, emphasising that: “African lives matter as much in foreign lands, as they do in our own homelands.”

From The Sports Desk