African Fashion Meeting Global Standard – Amal Fashanu

Amal Fashanu

UK-based television presenter cum fashion designer, Amal Fashanu, has stated that the African fashion industry is gradually meeting global standards with its unique and artistic designs.

According to the CEO of Black Heart Label, African designers are trending in the European market as compared to previous years, because of the striking colours and bold prints which tell different stories to honour their heritage.

“I think the African fashion industry is meeting the global standard, we see it more and more on the European market. African trends are pushing and it is amazing how patronage has increased recently. Their bright colours and designs are simply remarkable,” she told BEATWAVES in an exclusive interview.

Ms. Amal Fashanu called on African businesses to take advantage of the European market to make gains.

She said, “This is the time for the African fashion industry to shine, and make its gains, especially with the current designs we have in Europe, I know a lot of designers are also working towards improving on their already existing designs.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke