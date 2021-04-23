‘Everyone Wants To Play For Kotoko’

Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama dos Santos, has stated emphatically that the Porcupine Warriors’ clout informed his decision to join the Kumasi-based side.

To the South American import, Kotoko ranks among the best on the continent and in the world at large.

His arrival in the country ahead of the season, coupled with his delay in starting of the league sparked arguments among the football family.

Gama started this season’s competition from the bench but has warmed himself into the competition; earning his first team shirt in the Mariano Barreto set up.

His deft touches have endeared him to the club’s faithful, making him one of the choicest charges.

And explaining what informed his decision to choose Kotoko above any other club on the continent, he told Pure FM, “I signed for Asante Kotoko because it’s a big club everyone wants to play for.”

Gama, 28, scored his debut goal in his side’s 1-1 draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders under Barreto and followed that with his personal second goal and an assist against Bechem United.

He joined Kotoko at the start of the season on a two year spell.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum