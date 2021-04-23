Akotoku Night Rocks Lebanon House

Folivi

Uncompromising clashes are expected when 26 boxers battle for supremacy on May 1 at the Lebanon House in Accra.

Themed ‘May Day Akotoku Night’, the competition features 13 bouts with crack boxers.

Euroka Boxing Promotion manager, Emmanuel Nii Ofei Amoo Mensah said, “Ghanaian boxers need help, boxing is a great job hence Euroka Boxing Promotion decision to stage this competition.

“Things were tough financially but l persevered, l have supported many boxers and l continue to push them to greater heights.”

For Accra Mayor, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, “When we have the opportunity to support boxing we will do it with our whole heart. Boxing is a big business and so l want urge all boxers to esteem discipline.

“I also want to appeal to corporate community to support our boxers. Ghanaian boxers are respected all over.”

He charged the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to take boxing promotion a notch higher, taking into account the huge potential the sport posses.

The main bout pits Mawuli Folivi (Sonia Gym) against Eliasu Sulley (Seconds-Out Gym) in the National /WABU Middleweight championship, while Musa Lawson face Collinson Korley in a national Super Lightweight title.

Faisal Abubakar will take on Gabriel Coffie in a Super Lightweight contest, with Jesse Manyo Plange crossing swords with Raymond Commey in WABU Bantamweight contest.

Also on the bill is a Super Featherweight contest involving Sherif Seidu and Enoch Lamptey, while Osumanu Haruna battles John Dugu in a Heavyweight contest.

Abraham Afful will face Moses Lartey in the seventh fight of the night, with Michael Osuman Osunla clashing in a Super Middleweight contest.

A Lightweight contest will see Richard Fenyi facing Odartey Lamptey, while Daniel Gorsh takes on Kofi Atanga in a Bantamweight contest.

Abdul Ali will battle Francis Mensah for supremacy in a Light Heavyweight contest, with Jacob Dickson facing Jones Quarshie also in a Light Heavyweight contest.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum