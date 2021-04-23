Togbe Ghana, Hope Foundation Give To The Needy

A scene from the Easter party with street kids organised by Togbe Ghana

Ghanaian artiste, David Kumordzie, popularly known as Togbe Ghana and Hope Source Foundation (HSF), will this Sunday visit Ho in the Volta Region, to make some donations to some needy institutions.

The artiste, who wants to make a difference in the lives of the needy, said the donation formed part of his resolve to give back to society as well as helping bring comfort to the needy in the society.

According to him, they will donate items such as food, drinks, water, nose masks, and hand sanitisers, among others to institutions such as Ho Prisons, Ho Central Hospital and Ho Children’s Home.

Speaking in an interview, the artiste said there are a lot of institutions that needs help and he will partner with the Hope Source Foundation to continue to do as much as their strength will permit them.

He called on individuals and organisations to follow his footsteps by showing love to the less privileged in society.

Togbe Ghana is also a clean Ghana up campaigner and he and his partners mondo4africa and Hope Source Foundation have so far organised clean ups every last Saturday of every month at the Accra Arts Centre beach, Teshie beach, Prampram beach, Jamestown beach, Labadi beach, Tawala beach, Akuma Village beach amongst others, and has won many awards for his hard work.

During this year’s Easter, Togbe Ghana with support from Hope Source Foundation fed over 300 hawkers and children living on the streets of Accra at the Accra Akuma Village car park.