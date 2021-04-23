Sarkodie Is Ghana’s Best Rapper- Sista Afia

Sista Afia

Highlife/afro pop artiste, Sista Afia, has disclosed that considering the musical influence rapper Sarkodie had on her as an artiste, she believes he is the best rapper in Ghana.

According to her, Sarkodie’s rap and musical prowess is unparallel and believes that till date she still reveres him as a rap genius.

Sarkodie is one of the seasoned Ghanaian hiplife/hiphop artistes whose fame transcends the borders of Ghana, as he has performed on many platforms in Europe as well as the US.

Both Sarkodie and Sista Afia were spotted in the studio recording a song, with Sista Afia posting on her Twitter handle: “best rapper category should be divided into two, one for only Sarkodie in the list and the other for other artistes. He is something else.”

There had been a huge social media backlash about Sista Afia’s comment, with some commentators suggesting that she had disrespected other rappers with those comments.

But according to the sensational female vocalist, her comment was not meant to downgrade other good rap talents but she was just mesmerized about the talent Sarkodie possesses.

“Sarkodie’s talent as the best rapper in Ghana is of no doubt, and other rappers would agree with me. He is just an extra-ordinary talent and to me, it is a huge privilege working with him.

“Yes, there are equally good rappers but Sarkodie is something else. As you know, I’ve worked with so many rappers, both male and female but there is something different about Sarkodie and anyone who has worked with him will confirm my assertion,” she said in an interview.

The ‘Weather’ hitmaker revealed that her single with Sarkodie would be released in the coming days and she is certain music lovers would love the upcoming banger.

Sista Afia announced her presence in the music industry in 2015 with the release of her hit single ‘Jeje’.

Since the release of ‘Jeje’, the ‘Weather’ hitmaker, who has been very active in the Ghanaian music scene, has already recorded songs with artistes such as Shatta Wale, Medikal, Bisa Kdei, among others.

Sista Afia is credited with a number of hit songs such as ‘Slay Queen’, ‘Bokoor’, ‘Jeje’, ‘WMT’, ‘Sika’, ‘You Got Nerves’, among others. GNA