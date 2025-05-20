African Leaders Urged To Utilise Resources To Foster Growth

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (M) with dignitaries and some participants

African leaders have been urged to utilise the continent’s vast resources in their quest to become self-reliant, in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.

A former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as well as some participants who made the call at the just-ended Liberia Investment Conference held in Accra, said it was imperative for the continent to be self-reliant given the uncertainties of the global environment in recent times.

Liberia Investment Conference, which is hosted by its foreign missions, is aimed at highlighting various investment opportunities in Liberia, having held one already in China, Ghana and expected to hold one also in Belgium soon.

According to Liberia’s former President, African countries need to rely on its endowed resources, capacities, ingenuities and creativities and desist from relying on foreign aid, which is fast declining.

She also emphasised the need for private capital as well as private investment in the continent if African leaders are determined to address the challenges that have long militated against development across the African continent.

She called on African leaders to utilise its relationship, especially the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), to improve on trade, and support struggling economies despite the continent’s porous borders.

Liberia’s Ambassador to Ghana, Musu Jatu Rhule, in her welcome address, said Liberia is endowed with abundant natural resources, enterprising competition, and remarkable micro-economic reforms to support investment opportunities from various parts of the continent.

She said Liberia is also making meaningful reforms in areas of infrastructure, digital transformation, energy, agriculture among others.

Ambassador Rhule indicated that apart from sharing knowledge among participants from diverse sectors of the economy, the conference would also provide the platform for individuals, business communities, and organisations to explore the vast business climate Liberia is endowed with.

“We can develop a tourism industry that will welcome the world to Liberia as a top tourist destination. We are ready to facilitate investment for us to grow and prosper together,” she added.

Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, for her part, advised African leaders to appreciate the world’s architecture as countries are now interested in economic diplomacy rather than any other diplomatic relations.

She also charged African leaders to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, as well as create jobs for young people, adding that the development of Africa depends largely on its people.

“Aid is gone, the time for handout is gone, the time for others to bail our country has passed, the world architecture will no longer remain the same. We have to accept that reality.

“Every country on the continent is important. We have to trade together, borders are just lines that divides us, learn from each other and build on experiences of others,” she stated.

She further appealed to the business community, individuals, and African leaders to invest in the Liberian economy, while assuring them of safe, remarkable political as well as adequate technological environment to protect the businesses of investors.

Apart from presentations by delegation from some institutions in Liberia, panelists also held discussions on telecommunication network, policy framework, and investment potential in ports, infrastructure, shipping, fisheries, and economic zones among others in Liberia.

The two-day conference, which also brought together heads of institutions both in Ghana and Liberia, academia, industry players, and businessmen, was held under the theme “Unlocking Investment Potential in Liberia for Sustainable Economic Growth”.

Ebenezer K. Amponsah