World Inspiring Network Wins Bloomberg Climate Fund Again

Members of World Inspiring Network in a group photograph

The World Inspiring Network, a nonprofit organisation based in Accra, has once again secured a grant under Phase II of the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund to advance its environmental initiatives.

This achievement makes the organisation the only one in Accra among cities like Kumasi and Takoradi participating in the fund to have won the award twice, both in Phase I and Phase II.

Executive Director of the World Inspiring Network, Maxwell Odonkor, explained that Accra alone generates over 151 tonnes of coconut waste every day, and much of this waste ends up polluting the environment or causing health problems.

“Most of the coconut waste is either burnt or dumped in water bodies, which causes erosion, air pollution, and diseases like cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses. With EcoFlames, we’re turning waste into a clean energy solution and creating opportunities for young people,” he said.

He added that the project involves community engagement, especially with coconut vendors, to understand how the waste is disposed of.

“We’ll collect the coconut waste, dry it, and use a special machine called a carbonizer to burn it without releasing smoke into the atmosphere. After that, we grind it, mix it with starch and water to form a paste, and then shape and dry it to produce charcoal briquettes,” he explained.

Mr. Odonkor disclosed that the project will run for six months and include community training, production of 500 kilograms of briquettes, and public education on the benefits of clean energy.

“We started our clean energy journey last year with education. This year, we’re creating a product. We want participants to finish this training ready to build a business and help solve environmental problems,” he noted.

The Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund is a global initiative supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, aiming to empower young people to lead local climate solutions. The fund provides financial support and resources for youth-led climate projects in cities across the world.

In Accra, the initiative is supported by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and youth empowerment.