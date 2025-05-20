GTEC Queries GUTA President’s ‘Dr’

Dr. Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has demanded the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) President to show proof of his ‘Dr’ title.

A release dated May 14, 2025 and signed by the Commission’s Deputy Director General, Prof. Augustine Ocloo reads “the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has noted your continuous use of the title ‘doctor’ i.e. Dr. Joseph Obeng. The Commission would like to know the process, the time, and which institution awarded you the doctorate title. For clarity, the Commission expresses its deep concern regarding the increasing prevalence of honorary doctorates such as yours that are conferred upon individuals by various institutions, both in Ghana and abroad.”

The appropriation of these honorary titles as part of any recipient’s name is deemed unethical by the Commission, and contravenes several provisions of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) as well as other pertinent laws governing higher education in Ghana, the Commission explained.

In the light of the foregone, the Commission has advised the GUTA President to “exercise personal responsibility regarding this issue and refrain from using the honorary title ‘doctor’, ‘Dr’ as part of your name.”

Failure to adhere to the Commission’s advice will prompt a consequence, the release added.