African Origin Flies Kotoko, Hearts Fans …To London

African Origin Travels & Sports Tourism, a reputable sports travelling agency, will fly football fans to London for the Kotoko-Hearts crunch match on March 7 in London.

This follows the decision by the match organisers to make African Origin Travels & Sports Tourism, headed by Samson Deen, the official ticket and hospitality agent for the big game.

The match organiser and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Proball International Limited, Justin Addo, and the CEO of African Origin, Samson Deen, have signed a deal to that effect in London.

After the successful meeting, Justin Addo congratulated African Origin Travel & Sports Tourism, especially Samson Deen, for winning the right to fly soccer fans to watch the game.

He said African Origin Travels & Sports Tourism has a track record for always delivering to the satisfaction when organising ticketing and hospitality for sports fans, hence settling on them.

The Kotoko-Hearts match will be played at the Barnet Stadium in London, United Kingdom (UK) at exactly 5:00pm on March 2020. The game is to showcase the two clubs to the world.

Deen stated that his outfit has secured over 1,000 tickets to be sold to supporters at a moderate price, adding that soccer fans will visit interesting places in London aside from watching the game.

“African Origin has secured 1,000 match tickets to be sold and packaged with hospitality to White Hart Lane, Emirates Stadium and Wembley Stadium for sightseeing,” he told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS on phone.

“Customers who secure packages will enjoy a full stay for five days at the Travelodge Wembley, return flight ticket, UK visa free support, after party, match ticket and sightseeing tickets,” he said.

Deen said applicants who require visas will be enrolled on the UK visa and immigration priority visa programme for a five-day express service to avoid any delay.

