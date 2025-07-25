AFRIMA 2025 Nominations End August 8

Michael Dada, President/Executive Producer, AFRIMA

FOLLOWING THE official opening of nominations on May 27, 2025, organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have announced August 8 as closing date for entries.

AFRIMA is an annual event that recognises and celebrates musical talent and creativity across the African continent. The event aims to promote African cultural heritage through music, and is a joint initiative of the African Union (AU) and the International Committee of AFRIMA.

The awards scheme seeks to reward and celebrate excellence in musical artistry from African creatives living in the continent and the diaspora.

With 40 AFRIMA award categories representing Africa’s five regions and diverse music genres, successful entries and eventual winners in any category goes home with the 23.9-carat gold AFRIMA trophy.

All music professionals of African origin, living within the continent or abroad, are eligible. AFRIMA invites submissions from artistes, songwriters, music producers, video directors, DJs, choreographers/dancers, music/entertainment journalists, and unrecorded artistes.

Entries must be submitted digitally via the AFRIMA website: https://afrima.org/AFRIMA2025 .

By Prince Fiifi Yorke