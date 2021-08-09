AFRIMA Announces New Categories

Shatta Wale

The International Jury of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has announced three new categories for 2021 edition of the award.

The new categories are Best Soundtrack in a Movie/Series/Documentary Film, Best Global Sound, and Breakout Artiste of the Year (Renaming Most Promising Artiste).

In the meeting held virtually for approval and announcement between the International Committee of AFRIMA and the AFRIMA International Jury in March 2, 2021, the jury noted that the new categories were selected to capture all aspects of music including its utilisation in the movie industry and in recognition of the waves being made by African artistes in the world.

The addition of these three categories brings the total to 40 award categories.

Announcing the new categories, member, AFRIMA International Jury, Hadja

Kobele, stated, “The scope of music industry is becoming increasingly broad, with multiple expressions of music and complex production techniques becoming more popular, and it is AFRIMA’s mandate to support the music industry in Africa, thus, the need to recognise and reward some of these talented productions.

“The category for ‘Best Soundtrack in a Movie/Series/Documentary’ is awarded to the best substantial body of music in the form of dramatic underscoring written specifically for the film by the submitting composer.

Some pre-existing music is allowed, though, but a contending film must include a minimum of original music.

“While ‘Best Global Sound’ will be awarded to artistes who primarily are not Africans, but whose songs have received widespread recognition in Africa and around the world.

“Breakout Artiste of the Year’ is awarded to a new artiste whose songs have received widespread recognition within their career span,” she concluded.

The notice of the new award categories follows the commencement of submission of entries which closes on August 20, 2021 at www.afrima.org, where artistes, disc jockeys, music producers, songwriters, dancers/choreographers, and video directors submit their works which must be produced or released in the year in review from June 1, 2020 to August 20, 2021 for a chance to be nominated.

AFRIMA is being organised in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage.