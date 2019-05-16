AFRIMA Calls For Entries

Stonebwoy and his friends on AFRIMA 2018 stage in Ghana

The African Union Commission (AUC) has unveiled the 2019 edition of its All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday.

This is to pave way for activities leading to the main award ceremony in November 2019.

Acting Director, Social Affairs Department, AUC, Mr. Machacha Shepande, announced in a press release that submission of entries opened globally on www.afrima.org to African music professionals either living on the continent or in the diaspora.

The submission of entries opened from Wednesday, May 15 and it will close on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Further details on entry submission guidelines are available on the AFRIMA website.

Songs and videos to be submitted must have been produced or released between the period of August 1, 2018, to August 2, 2019.

African music artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, disc jockeys, choreographers/dancers, publicists and entertainment/music journalist are eligible to submit their works or submit on behalf of their clients in any of the 36 AFRIMA award categories.

The main awards ceremony will be a four-day event from November 6 to November 9. Organisers are yet to announce hosting country.