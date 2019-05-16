Regina Daniels Confirms Marriage With 59-Year-Old Man

Regina Daniels

Nollywood teen actress Regina Daniels has confirmed reports that she is married to a 59-year-old politician called Ned Nwoko.

The actress, who is still an undergraduate, had last month received criticism for secretly marrying the Delta State politician.

Some Nigerians had accused the actress of marrying the billionaire for his money and not love as the case may be.

However, reacting to the backlash, Daniels took to her Instagram page to express her love for her husband.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, she professed deep love for her man and showed how she is taking good care of him with all the good food she has been preparing for him.

She shared a picture of herself cooking in the kitchen and wrote, “Preparing breakfast for my hubby, I love him so much. Let haters keep hating, who is ready for giveaway?”