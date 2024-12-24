Afro Caribbean Vybe (ACV) joins Detty December Lineup

592 Entertainment is thrilled to announce the Afro Caribbean Vybe (ACV) 2024, a two-day event

celebrating the vibrant culture, music, and cuisine of Africa and the Caribbean.

Scheduled for December 27, 2024, at the luxurious La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, ACV 2024 promises an unforgettable experience featuring DJ Young Chow of HOT 97, UK-based influencers Shani Jamilah and Madame Joyce, Amsterdam based MC EkowJudge, Ghanaian based Caribbean DJs Baby Jamica and DJ Serious and a host of celebrated Ghanaian entertainers like Kojo Manuel, DJ Loft, Michael Nichols and many others.

“We’re excited to bring the Afro Caribbean community together for a spectacular celebration of our rich

heritage,” said Jefferson Anyigbanu, CEO of 592 Entertainment. “ACV 2024 will be an unforgettable

experience, showcasing the best of African and Caribbean music, food, and culture.”

The maiden edition kicks off on the 27th of December 2024 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in

Accra-Ghana.

For tickets and information visit www.acvevent.com

Social Media

Facebook: @acvevent

Instagram: @acvevent

Twitter: @acvevent