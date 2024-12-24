6 Remanded Over Fatal Election Violence In Nyankpala

An Accra High Court has remanded six individuals into police custody in connection with a violent clash during the December 7 General Elections at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

The incident resulted in the death of one person, Sayibu Haruna, and left two others, Abdul Aziz Mohammed and Issahaku Sayibu, severely injured.

According to Assistant State Attorney Derrick Ackah Nyanike, the six accused – Alhassan Abukari, Alhaji Bashiru Mohammed, Yakubu Sumaila (alias Condem), Alhaji Alhassan Nasiru Nasam, Majeed Issah, and Kamara Fode Issiaga – allegedly conspired to disrupt the voting process.

The prosecution alleges that the accused, believed to be sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stormed Nyankpala and opened fire on a crowd, targeting a National Democratic Congress (NDC) pavilion.

The indiscriminate shooting led to the death and injuries.

Police investigations revealed that the accused were armed with a G3 rifle, AK-47 assault rifle, pistols, and ammunition.

The first suspect, Alhassan Abukari, a driver for the Tolon District Chief Executive, was arrested at the scene.

The other five suspects were apprehended while traveling in an unregistered Range Rover vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a Taurus pistol loaded with eight live 9mm rounds and one misfired cartridge.

The accused face multiple charges, including participating in vigilante activities, conspiracy to commit undue influence, and causing harm, under various provisions of Ghana’s laws.

Justice Mary M.E. Yanzah, presiding over the case, noted the gravity of the accusations and the need for thorough investigations.

“The accused persons are to be remanded to allow for further inquiries,” she stated.

The defense, represented by John Dzeha and Bashiru Zakaria, reserved their right to file a bail application.

The case has been adjourned to January 8, 2025, when the accused are expected to formally enter their pleas.

In the interim, they remain in police custody.

