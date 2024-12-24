EC Exposes NDC Over Recollation Brouhaha

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has exposed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its recent criticism of the re-collation of parliamentary election results.

In a series of tweets, the EC revealed that the re-collation of results is not a new phenomenon and has occurred in the past, even during the tenure of former EC Chairman, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan.

According to the EC, one such instance occurred in 2004, during the parliamentary elections in the Pru Constituency.

The EC, under Dr. Afari Gyan’s leadership, re-collated the results and overturned the initial declaration, declaring the NDC candidate as the MP-Elect instead of the NPP candidate who had earlier been declared the winner.

Another instance cited by the EC occurred in 1998, during the District Level Elections in the Dompoase Kokwaado Electoral Area in the KEEA District.

The EC, again under Dr. Afari Gyan’s leadership, overturned an earlier declaration and declared the right candidate as the winner.

The EC also revealed that the re-collation of results following violent disruption of the collation process is not new.

In 2004, the EC re-collated parliamentary results for several constituencies, including Tolon, Yapei-Kusawgu, and Zabzugu, and declared the right candidates as winners.

The EC’s revelations are seen as a response to the NDC’s criticism of the re-collation of results in the recent parliamentary elections.

The NDC had accused the EC of bias and irregularities in the re-collation process.

However, the EC’s exposure of past re-collation instances under Dr. Afari Gyan’s leadership has raised questions about the NDC’s motives and credibility.

The EC’s tweets, which were posted under the hashtag #LetTheCitizenKnow, are seen as an effort to promote transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

The EC has also provided a toll-free number, 0800 324324, for citizens to report any electoral-related issues or concerns.

BY Daniel Bampoe