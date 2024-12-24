Chief Justice Opens Court For Parliamentary Election Petitions

Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

In a bid to ensure the swift resolution of parliamentary election disputes, Ghana’s Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has issued administrative directives outlining measures to expedite proceedings.

The directives, which took effect on Monday, December 23, 2024, mandate courts handling parliamentary election petitions to hold hearings on Saturdays and public holidays.

This move aims to prevent delays and ensure that cases are resolved promptly.

Additionally, the operating hours of court registries handling election-related petitions have been extended.

These registries will now operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, allowing for the filing and processing of cases outside regular working hours.

The directives also grant presiding judges the discretion to sit on Saturdays and public holidays, based on the progress of proceedings.

This flexibility is intended to facilitate the expeditious disposal of cases.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice has directed the utilization of electronic service of process, as outlined in Order 7 of C.I. 47, to streamline the service of process.

However, parties must provide their consent to electronic service by furnishing their email addresses and/or WhatsApp numbers.

The administrative directives supersede an earlier directive that was erroneously dated December 20, 2025.

By implementing these measures, the Chief Justice aims to ensure the efficient and timely resolution of parliamentary election disputes, promoting the integrity of the electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe