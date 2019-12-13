Afrobarometer? The Only Survey That Counts Is On December 7 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is not discouraged by the recent afrobarometer report by the Centre for Democratic Development – Ghana (CDD-Ghana), that stated that if elections were to be held today, no political party would win a one-touch victory.

To President Akufo-Addo, he is not discouraged by polls, and that if he had relied on a poll, he would not have become the president of Ghana left to polls and predictions.

“My attitude to polls has never changed. the only poll that matters is the poll of the 7th of December, that’s the only poll that matters. I’m not saying that if people do polling you then just rubish it, no, that’s not my view, you have to look at it, take it into account, analyse it and see for yourself what is being said, President Akufo-Addo said.

He is therefore not discouraged about the recent Afrobarometer survey by CDD Ghana that assessed his government’s performance averagely or not the best.

President Akufo-Addo said this during an encounter with the media at the Jubilee House on Friday [December 13, 2019].

The CDD Ghana Afrobarometer survey indicated that neither the governing NPP nor the biggest opposition party, the NDC would secure a first-round victory should elections be held today.

This means Presidential candidates of both parties John Mahama for the NDC and most likely, President Akufo-Addo for the NPP would amass just 50 per cent or less votes.

Reacting to the findings the president said, “we know of situations where lots of people did not predict of my being here [Presidency], or I will never be here, I’m here,” he said amidst laughter and added that you then have to worry yourself about one-touch, low-touch, whatever, but I’m not discouraged.

“For me what is important is my programme and the work that I’m carrying out because I believe it is beneficial to the people of Ghana and when the time comes for Ghanaians to comment, I’m optimistic, I’m confident that it will be a good comment that they will make on the 7th of December, so I’m not discouraged about the afrobarometer.”

–Graphic.com.gh