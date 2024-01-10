Afua Asantewaa Meets President Akufo-Addo At Black Stars Dinner

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, now recognized as Afua Sing-A-Thon following her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt, had an impactful encounter with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This was at the farewell dinner for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

The event took place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the team’s camp in Kumasi, preceding their departure for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

Afua Asantewaa, who was recently appointed as the Tourism Ambassador of Ghana, showcased her vocal prowess by singing the national anthem during the dinner, drawing positive reactions.

Sharing video and pictures on her Instagram, Afua Asantewaa whose husband is Daily Guide’s Sports Editor, Kofi Aduonum expressed gratitude for the memorable evening with President Akufo-Addo.

She wrote, “A memorable evening with H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Farewell Dinner for the Ghana Black Stars. Go Ghana, Go Black Stars! .”

The meeting marked a significant moment for Afua Asantewaa, bringing together her passion for singing, her recent Guinness World Record attempt, and her role as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador.

The video capturing her interaction with President Akufo-Addo has garnered attention on social media, adding to the buzz surrounding the Black Stars’ upcoming AFCON journey.