Afua Asantewaa To Host Phyto Science Convention

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum

Guinness World Record (GWR) attemptee, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, known in traditional circles as Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatsewaa I, has been announced as the host of the forthcoming Phyto Science Ghana Convention.

Scheduled for the Wesley Towers this Saturday in Accra, the much-anticipated event is expected to draw participants from Nigeria, Canada, Tanzania, Uganda, and Malaysia, among others.

The international convention is a landmark event in the advancement of natural medicine, network and job creation in Ghana.

The convention is expected to foster collaborations, promote innovation, and attract investment into the industry, further solidifying Ghana’s role as a global leader in natural medicine.

And responding to how poised she is ahead of the event, she said, “I am ready, so do the organisers, I am reliably informed that the participants have started arriving from their various destinations.”

She added, “I forsee a beautiful event, we are expecting some of the finest musicians in the country to grace the occasion.”

Also in attendance as special guests are Mr. Bismark Osafo-Boateng, Phyto Science Managing Director, Africa, Puan Sri Datin Sri Ela Tan, Phyto Science Co-founder, Datuk Willy Toh, CEO and Francis Tan, Corporate Advisor.

It is being put together by ASKOF Productions Limited.