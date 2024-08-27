GTA Launches 2024 ‘December In GH’

Akwasi Agyeman, GTA boss

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has currently approved at least 64 events for the upcoming ‘December in GH’.

This was made known at the launch of the event held at the Castle Gardens last Friday in Osu, Accra.

The launch ceremony, which was attended by a large number of industry personalities, was done in collaboration with the Beyond the Return Secretariat and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

‘December in GH’ is an annual event that forms part of the 10-year ‘Beyond the Return’ campaign with the theme: “A Decade of African Renaissance,” put together by the GTA and the Beyond the Return Secretariat to boost tourism.

Carefully chosen selections of 64 events, according GTA, were chosen from a total of 90 event submissions for this year’s event.

GTA revealed that the Beyond the Return Steering Committee and Secretariat had received 95 entries for endorsement.

After a careful examination, 64 events were chosen, and those that remained were given advice on how to make the necessary changes to satisfy the selection requirements.

Some events approved as part of the December in GH festival are African Food Festival, Diaspora in Ghana Brunch, Kids in Tourism Festival, Taste of Ghana 5.0, Get Kojo Antwified, Potomanto Festival, Afro Colour Walk, Betom Homecoming, Tadifest, Tema Masquerades Carnival, Detty Rave, among others.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, said the initiative has had a great impact on the country’s tourism and economic sector over the years.

He applauded the teamwork involved in making the calendar, and urged residents and tourists to take part, strengthening Ghana’s appeal as a cultural hub.

The 2024 ‘December in GH’ calendar is poised to deliver an unforgettable cultural experience, reinforcing Ghana’s status as a must-visit destination and a beacon of African heritage and innovation.

Mr. Agyeman urged event organisers intending to make new entries to take into consideration logistics, security, venues and health safety, saying those were critical requirements for the success of the event.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, on his part, highlighted the strategic importance of the ‘December in GH’ initiative in positioning Ghana as a top destination during the festive season.

He emphasised that the initiative is more than just a series of events; it represents Ghana’s commitment to celebrating its cultural legacy on the global stage.

By George Clifford Owusu