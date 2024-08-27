Torgah Tops West Coast PGA Tourney

Vincent Torgah (3rd L) receiving his cheque from Celebrity Golf Club Captain, Alex Oppong Baffoe

Windy weather conditions, coupled with slight rain for hours characterised the final day of the West Coast PGA Championship at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono, in the Greater Accra Region, which ended with mixed feelings of professional golfers.

The competition attracted fifty golfers consisting of forty-two regular pros, twelve seniors and three ladies, who competed in the three-day championship which teed off on August 21.

One of the favourites of the tournament, Vincent Torgah mastered courage, went through the storm despite the reported challenges and emerged winner of the three-day championship, beating forty-one regular pros after playing 71, 69 and another 71 to win the golf event, which is the third in the series of competitions ahead of the main tournament in November.

Prior to clinching the West Coast PGA championship title, Torgah needed to battle it out with some notable fine golfers such as Alfred Kwame from Achimota Golf Club and E.K. Owusu, J. Klah, V. Coffie, Francis Torgah and Kojo Barnini before wrapping up it on the final day.

In an interview with a section of the media after picking the winner’s cheque, an excited Torgah admitted that the championship was tough due to the rather strange course situation and the unfriendly weather which affected most golfers on the greens.

He, however, admitted that the tournament served a good learning curve for many golfers, and hope to build up on his performance during the next PGA play offs event.

Alfred Kwame finished second after playing 71, 71 and 72 ahead of E.K. Owusu who came in third playing 216 for three days, whiles J. Klah and V. Coffie grabbed the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Emos Korblah played 147 over two days to win the senior category of the championship, beating eleven others including Robert Degbe and Center of the World’s Teye Lartey to the second and third positions respectively.

In the ladies division which was played for two days, Jessica Tei of Achimota Golf Club beat Mercy Werner and Felicity Gyeabour for the top spot.

In brief separate interviews after a short closing ceremony, both past and present competition directors of the PGA, Rev. Akwasi Prempeh and Eric Henaku were pleased with the massive turn up for the competition, and urged the golfers to remain disciplined with their training schedules and prepare adequately for the next qualifier which will be staged at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

Captain of the Celebrity Golf Club, Alex Oppong Baffoe was excited about the successful organisation of the West Coast PGA Championship, and revealed that the leadership of the club will always make their facilities ready to support professional golf in Ghana.

From The Sports Desk