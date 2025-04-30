AG Charges Adu-Boahene, Wife & 2 Others For Stealing GH¢49.1m

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Angela Adjei-Boateng

The Office of the Attorney General has formally charged the former Executive-Director of National Signal Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng as well as two others for allegedly stealing a total of GH₵49.1 million from the state.

The two together with Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions Limited are facing a total of 10 counts of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing, using public office for profit, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.

Court documents indicate that Mr. Adu-Boahene somewhere in February 2020, under the guise of procuring a cyber defence system for the country from ISC Holdings Limited, dishonestly appropriated GH₵27.1 million belonging to the country with the intention of depriving the Government of the said amount.

He is also accused of stealing another GH₵21 million in March 2020 under guise of procuring a cyber defence system for the country and dishonestly appropriated the money.

His wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng has been accused of collaborating with him to dishonestly abuse his office for private benefit in the sum of about GH₵49.1 million.

Again, the four accused persons have been charged for allegedly conspiring and laundering an amount of GH₵49.1 million belonging to the state.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak