Agenda 111 Hospital in South Dayi Taking Shape

The president has urged contractors working on the District Hospital at Kpeve, the capital of the South Dayi District to expedite action on the project.

The President made this observation at Kpeve when he inspected the progress of work on the Hospital which is still under construction.

Despite expressing delight with the work done so far, the President believes more could be done to complete the project.

The Volta Region has eight hospitals being constructed in eight districts under the Agenda 111 being managed by the Ghana Priority Health Infrastructure Project.

The project which hopes to construct over 100 hospitals across the country is being delivered by Eye-con Limited, Caks Limited, and Northrock Limited at an estimated cost of $ 12 million.

The South Dayi project is being undertaken by EON Engineering Solutions.

The districts benefiting in the Volta Region include; South Dayi, Afadjato South, Ho West, Akatsi North, AKATSI South, Agotime Ziope, Adaklu, and North Tongu.

The President was optimistic that by the end of next year many of the Agenda 111 hospitals will either be completed or nearing completion.

From Fred Duodu, Kpeve (k.duodu@yahoo.com)