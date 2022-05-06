Agenda 111: Land Litigations Affecting Projects In Accra, Kumasi – Says Health Minister

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has revealed that land litigations are affecting successful commencement of projects at some of the Agenda 111, project sites in Accra and Ashnati Region.

He however indicated the government is working hard to ensure that these challenges are addressed to enable the project move on smoothly.

Speaking while taking delivery of some medical supplies from the Italian government on Thursday May 5, the minister noted that “It is too early for me to predict whether we will finish or not. But optimistically, that is what we want to do and we try to push ourselves.

“We still have challenges with even land especially in the big cities like Accra and Kumasi. We are now changing the infrastructural design so that instead spreading across bigger land area we want to go up. So they are doing designs.

“Even in the communities, in the districts, some chiefs are coming and there are litigations in some areas.”

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday August 17, 2021 cut sod for the Agenda 111 project which will ensure the construction of 111 hospitals across the country at Trede in the Ashanti Region.

The President said among other things that the project will be providing 20,000 jobs for health professionals when completed.

He said “I am glad that the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare is being made .We have met this morning because of the ravages of Covid 19 which has affected every country on the planet .

For us in Ghana not only has the pandemic disrupted our daily lives, but it has also exposed the deficiencies with our healthcare system because of the years of under investment and neglect.

By Vincent Kubi