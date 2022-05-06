John Ndebugre Is Dead

Information available to DGN indicates that former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, has passed on at aged 72.

He reportedly died at Zebilla, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region after a short illness.

The private legal practitioner died in his residence on Friday, May 6, 2022.

He left behind a wife and four children.

The late lawyer is a Ghanaian politician who entered Parliament on the ticket of the PNC.

He was the Member of Parliament representing Zebilla constituency of the Upper East Region of Ghana in the 4th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

He was a member of the People’s National Convention before decamping to the New Patriotic Party and later fell out with them.

