Aglow Mourns Nana Konadu

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Aglow International has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana and President of the 31st December Women’s Movement, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, celebrating her as a trailblazer, visionary, and tireless advocate for women’s empowerment.

In a statement issued by Aglow International, the National President, Mrs. Dorothy Danso, together with the National Executive and the entire membership of Aglow, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. The statement described her as a woman of purpose and passion whose life and work profoundly transformed the lives of countless Ghanaian women.

“On behalf of the entire Aglow family, we pray that God, the Comforter, will console and strengthen the bereaved family, her children, and all who mourn this great woman,” Mrs. Danso said. “May the Almighty grant them peace, and may her legacy of service, courage, and empowerment continue to shine brightly in the hearts of women across Ghana and beyond.”

The family is assured of Aglow’s continued prayer support.