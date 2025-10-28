EPA Unveils National Roster Of Climate Negotiation Experts

Mariana Gonçalves Madeira (second from right), Jakob Linulf (left), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse (third from left) and other executives at the launch

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and Brazil’s COP30 presidency, in a joint effort to reinforce global climate diplomacy, have launched a new roster of experts, an initiative designed to strengthen national negotiation capacities for the upcoming climate talks.

The initiative was announced by the CEO of Ghana’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, who stated that the national roster responds directly to the challenge of a limited pool of trained negotiators.

She explained that for years, Ghana has played a leading role in international climate negotiations from the early days of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to its active participation in the Paris Agreement and Conference of Parties (COP) processes.

However, Ms. Klutse noted that one persistent challenge has been the limited number of trained negotiators who can effectively represent Ghana’s interests across the growing range of thematic areas.

“We’re talking about mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, finance, technology transfer and capacity building,” she said, emphasising the breadth of expertise required.

According to the EPA CEO, the national roster of Ghana’s climate negotiators responds directly to this challenge. “It seeks to institutionalise a mechanism for identifying, training and deploying skilled Ghanaian experts who can contribute effectively to national, regional and global climate dialogues,” Ms. Klutse said.

In her address, she confirmed that as the statutory institution mandated to regulate, coordinate and oversee environmental management and climate action in Ghana, the Environmental Protection Authority is proud to anchor this initiative.

“Through collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and in partnership with development agencies, the Environmental Protection Authority has worked to design this roster as a living platform for continuous capacity building,” Ms. Klutse stated.

She outlined the roster’s functions, explaining that it will link Ghanaian negotiators to training programmes, simulation exercises, training or technical briefings, and COP preparatory sessions.

The EPA CEO also emphasised that the roster will promote peer learning and establish a pipeline of next-generation negotiators, thereby ensuring continuity and institutional memory for Ghana’s climate diplomacy.

The launch was also addressed by Chief Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Madam Suweiratu Adam.

She explained that global climate negotiations now encompass issues that affect every sector of the economy, from energy and finance to agriculture, as well as adaptation and mitigation.

“To engage effectively in such a technical and fast-evolving process, our country needs not only strong policies but also a coordinated pool of skilled negotiators and technical experts such as you in this room who can represent Ghana’s interests with knowledge, consistency, and confidence,” Madam Adam said.

She affirmed that the establishment of this national roster of experts responds precisely to that need, providing a structured national mechanism for identifying, organising, and supporting qualified experts to participate in international, regional, and national climate processes.

“In short, it ensures that Ghana speaks with one informed, unified and credible voice on the global stage,” the Chief Director stated.

By Belinda Adjei