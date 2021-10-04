Agona East Communities Get Social Centers

Mrs. Sawyerr at the sod-cutting ceremony

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East in the Central Region, Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr has cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of two community centers in her constituency.

The beneficial communities are; Agona Kenyankor and Agona Fuahia No.1 respectively.

Each edifice, with other social amenities, which will host a minimum of 400 people when completed is to provide a conducive environment for the people in the two communities to gather to discuss development issues.

At a ceremony to announce the commencement of work on the community centers, Mrs. Pokuah Sawyerr said that the projects were going to be undertaken simultaneously and expected to be completed some months ahead.

According to her, “As the MP for this area, I would ensure that every community within the constituency has its share of development projects by the government throughout the country”.

Mrs. Pokuah Sawyerr stressed that “ I would not be partisan in the discharge of my duties and pledge to work with everyone, irrespective of their political affiliation, for the development of the district.”

The former Deputy Central Regional Minister added that “As usual, I was of the view that the current situations of the old community centers were very inconveniencing when it rains, thereby necessitating the decision to construct new community centers befitting the status of the Kenyankor community and that of Fuahia No.1”.

She said aside from these social amenities, her outfit has done others such as; roads, classroom blocks, and rural electrification projects for the commuters.

She indicated that for the past years, several communities that hitherto had no electricity had been connected to the national grid under the government’s Rural Electrification Project.

The chiefs of the beneficiary communities at the separate functions poured libations to seek protection from the ancestors and also commended the MP for her commitment to selfless service.

BY Daniel Bampoe