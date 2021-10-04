13 die, 11 Injured In Gory Accident At Konongo

Thirteen persons have died in gory automobile crash at Ohene Nkwanta near Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The accident which involved an Accra-Kumasi bound bus and a Cargo Truck left nine males and four females dead.

Also, 11 passengers are battling for their lives at the Konongo Government Hospital.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the aforementioned health facility.

The Commander of the Konongo Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Services, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paa Yeboah narrating how the incident occurred on an Accra based radio station monitored by DGN Online said the accident occurred on October 3, 2021 at about 10:40 pm.

He explained that the incident happened when one of the vehicles attempted to overtake another vehicle, saying “The Cargo Truck was coming from the Kumasi direction to Accra and the OA Bus was coming from the Accra direction to Wa with passengers though the bus wasn’t full. The passengers together with the driver and the mate, there were 26 persons on board.

“There was a truck ahead of the bus and in an attempt to overtake, it crashed into the other at the front part and both vehicles fell into a ditch. 13 people died on the spot and about 11 others injured.”

The commander continued that the bodies of the deceased have been removed and photographed for identification by their relations.

By Vincent Kubi