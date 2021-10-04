Driver Arrested For Stucking Truck Under Hong Kong Footbridge

A Tema bound loaded lowbed truck got stucked under the Hong Kong footbridge on the George Walker Bush motorway in Accra.

The situation resulted in the huge vehicular traffic on the stretch.

Driver of the truck has been arrested to assist in investigation, according to the police.

Personnel of the Odorkor Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service made frantic effort to remove the stucked truck from the bridge.

Also, the police were at the scene directing and assisting approaching motorists.

The Greater Accra, Regional Maintenance Manager, Ghana Highways Authority was at the scene to support police with on the spot investigations.

Approaching motorists were advised to drive cautiously with reduced speed.

By Vincent Kubi