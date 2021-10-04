Migration Group Visits GGC

The delegates in a group photo after the meeting

Representatives of the “Migration Coordination Group of Development Partners in Ghana”, chaired by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have paid a visit to the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC).

The visit provided the platform for the members of the group to familiarize themselves with the work of the Centre and an avenue for them to discuss areas of possible cooperation on migration programmes in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Head of GGC, Benjamin Woesten, said the center is the only institution in the country that combines direct counselling and partner capacity building with a full approach to the migration cycle.

He added that the Centre is anchored on a close partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and its Labour Department and has so far positively affected the lives of more than 15.000 clients.

The Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Ghana, Massimo Mina, indicated that: “Building on its success, the Centre could become the basis for a broader national referral system for job and vocational training opportunities to be supported by development partners.”

Mr. Woesten later accompanied the delegation in a tour of the facility. Present at the meeting were Mr Gerald Guskowski, Cluster Coordinator of the Network for Inclusive Economic Development of GIZ Ghana and Mr David Tette, Senior National Coordinator of the Programme Migration for Development). The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR).

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri