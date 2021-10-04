Doreen Avio, Confidence Haugen To Host GMA-UK 2021

Doreen Avio Confidence Haugen

Award-winning radio and television personality, Doreen Avio and Confidence Haugen, a well known entrepreneur, have been named hosts of the upcoming Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK 2021), slated for Saturday, October, 9 at the Royal Regency, 501 High Street North London, Manor Park E12 6th UK.

The Ghana Music Awards UK is one of the biggest events being organised to reward and celebrate hardworking Ghanaian musicians across the world.

Organised by Alordia Promotions, the event will be aired live on all social media platforms, including You Tube and Facebook, as well as some selected radio and television stations in the country.

Doreen Avio, who is the co-host for Hitz FM’s late afternoon show ‘Cruise Control’ and ‘Let’s Talk Entertainment’ on Joy News, will host GMA-UK red carpet event between 7:30pm and 8:30pm before the main event which will kick off at 9pm.

Doreen Avio adds to the list of female personalities who have graced the stage of this prestigious international event as emcees.

Though Doreen is not new to emceeing events, she sees doing it on the international stage as a challenge to triumph, save to say she is happy and ready for any challenge.

The organisers say the main event will be hosted by Confidence Haugen, a well known entrepreneur and Blaque Boy.

Unlike previous awards, this year’s event is aimed at taking Ghanaian music to another level by using the crème de la crème in showbiz to exhibit the rich Ghanaian culture.

In its fifth year, this year’s event which has Kab-Fam Ghana as the headline sponsor, will feature performances from by some of the nominees including singer, songwriter, and composer Wiyaala, Afrobeats/Afropop singer Gyakie, Highlife crooner Akwaboah, Kumerica Rappers, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Darlington, YPee and host of others.

UK-based artistes billed to thrill fans at the event include Davidson Band, Reggie N Bollie, Drumz (Atumpan), Andy, Rev. Osei Kofi, Yvonne Asamoah Tawiah, Kay Bryan, Danso Abiam and Mikey Benzy.

The organisers urged patrons of the event to expect a night full of glitz and glamour as well as a memorable experience from both the main show and that of the red carpet as the event celebrates Ghanaian musicians.

Since its existence, Ghana Music Awards UK has delivered world-class music and entertainment experiences to Ghanaians and celebrated the creativity and achievements of talented musicians, through the awards scheme.

By George Clifford Owusu