Agotime Kente Festival Under Way

The Agotime Traditional Area is gearing up for the 2024 Agotime Kente Festival (Agbamevor Za), a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian culture and heritage. The festival, scheduled for August 4th to 11th, promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the beauty and significance of the Kente cloth.

Under the theme “Repositioning the Kente Heritage for Inclusive Development,” the festival will feature a diverse range of activities, including a football gala, health walk, quiz competition, and a grand durbar. The event will be attended by government representatives, ministers, members of parliament, chiefs, queen mothers, and tourists from around the world.

The festival aims to promote the cultural and economic values of the Kente cloth, while fostering inclusive development for the Agotime Traditional Area. The Konor, Nene Nuer Keteku IV, and the people of Agotime extend a warm invitation to join in the celebration.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

– Grand Durbar on Saturday, August 10th, at 9 am at the GRA Park, Agotime Kpetoe

– Football Gala, Health Walk, Quiz Competition, and Women and Children’s Day Mini Durbar

– Kente Weaving Competition, Heroes and Heroines’ Day, and Asialetorme (Maidens Water Fetching Rite)

– Miss Kente Pageant, Food Bazaar, Street Carnival, and Inter-denominational Thanks-Giving Church Service