‘Man U Will Take More Risks Next Season’

André Onana

André Onana has told Manchester United fans to prepare for Erik ten Hag’s team to take even more risks next season.

Onana has occasionally got himself into trouble with his attempts to play out from the back. But the goalkeeper has warned supporters that he will be gambling even more when the new campaign begins, and told them to prepare themselves for high-risk, high-reward football.

“It’s what you’re going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks,” Onana said.

“I can tell you in advance already. Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me. I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.”

“The best teams in the world take risks,” Onana said. “Building from the back, recognise things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four, recognise we dominate the pressing if it’s a No. 9 or the No. 11.

“For me, it’s important to recognise those kinds of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it’s going to be nice this season.”

Onana’s first season at Old Trafford was full of ups and downs following his move from Inter Milan last summer. He made a number of impressive saves, but also made a series of mistakes, particularly in the Champions League as United crashed out in the group stages.

The 28-year-old is expecting a more consistent season after settling into life in Manchester, but said he’s happy to shoulder the criticism if it comes his way.

“Being a player for Manchester United, when you don’t win, it’s fair to receive criticism because at the end of the day, it’s part of the job,” he said.

“We are here for it and me coming here as the best goalkeeper in the world, it’s normal they were tough on me because they expect a lot from me, but at the same time they also give me a lot of love.

“You just have to balance that and critics sometimes are good because you have to look back at what you did that was not good, so for me I take it positively.”