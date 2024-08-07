Adutwum Recognised For STEM Promotion

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Founder and Vice President of Accra Business School (ABS), Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, has eulogised Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, for his effort towards expanding Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in schools across the country.

He explained that STEM education, which is currently the driving force for industry globally, was what the Ghanaian youth needed to make them more employable and acceptable globally.

Bishop Titi-Ofei, who made the commendation during the 16th congregation of the Accra Business School over the weekend, appealed to the government to continue expanding STEM education to every nook and cranny of the country to speed up its transformation.

The event, which had the theme “Navigating future challenges: The role of higher education in emerging economies,” saw some candidates being presented with degrees, diplomas and certificates after completing their courses of study in the institution.

He described the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy as a novelty policy which has brought the children of the rich and poor together under one umbrella to study irrespective of their financial differences.

Bishop Titi-Ofei commended the government for rolling out the FSHS policy, adding that it would go a long way to shape the fortunes of the nation as well as nurture future leaders.

He said, “The era where students were sent out of the classroom to go for school fees is over, as students lose a great deal of quality instructional time going to pick their school fees, which in the end affected their results.”

“Today, the child of the cocoa farmer sits next to the child of a banker in the same prestigious school, studying together because of the FSHS policy,” he pointed out, hailing it as among the best things that have ever happened to the nation.

The Education Minister lauded the Founder of the ABS for his vision and desire to enhance the manpower development of the youth of the country.

He stated that the government would continue to partner with and welcome all private sector players who are doing their part towards the education of the future leaders of the country.

The Education Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, urged students to take advantage of the conducive environment that has been created by the government towards the economic empowerment of the youth.

“Let me tell you, we have not reached where we want to go, but we are not where we were in the past. We have made several gains which, when continued for some time, would speed up the development of this country’s economy,” he added.