Agric Minister Decries $2 Billion Poultry Imports

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has raised an alarm over the country’s staggering annual expenditure of more than $2 billion on imported poultry products, describing the trend as economically unsustainable and a major setback to national development.

During a courtesy visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Mr. Opoku who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, that the country imports over 95% of its poultry needs, a dependency he believes must be urgently reversed.

He also emphasised the urgent need to revamp local poultry farming as a strategic step toward reducing poultry imports, saving foreign exchange, and promoting self-sufficiency.

“Our reliance on imported chicken is draining our economy,” the Minister stated. “We must empower our farmers to meet domestic demand and reclaim our place as a self-reliant nation.”

Cultivating the Next Generation of Farmers

As part of efforts to promote agricultural interest among the youth, the Minister announced a nationwide initiative to encourage farming in schools—from the basic to the tertiary level. Schools that excel in agricultural activities, he said, will be publicly recognised and rewarded to inspire healthy competition and broader participation.

“This is not just about food production,” Mr. Opoku explained. “It’s about changing mindsets and raising a generation that sees farming as a noble and profitable venture.”

Nkoko Nketenkete Project

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the “Nkoko Nketenkete” project, a flagship initiative aimed at significantly boosting local poultry production. The project is expected to provide critical support to farmers, create thousands of jobs, and drastically cut down on poultry imports.

In furtherance of the poultry agenda, Mr. Opoku visited A2 Agro Allied, a local firm that produces poultry feed. The company has pledged to partner with Ghanaian farmers to grow key feed ingredients such as maize and soybeans.

“This collaboration between industry and agriculture is exactly what we need,” said the Minister. “It ensures that our poultry sector has the local inputs required to thrive without depending on imports.”

Feed Ghana Programme: A Broader Vision

All these efforts fall under the broader “Feed Ghana Programme,” a comprehensive initiative designed to transform the nation’s agricultural sector. The programme focuses on strengthening food systems, increasing crop and livestock production, establishing farmers’ service centers, and integrating technology into farming practices.

With the full implementation of these programmes, the government aims to position agriculture as a central pillar of the country’s economy, capable of generating jobs, reducing imports, and ensuring national food security.

Mr. Opoku’s bold call to action underscores the need for collective national effort—from policymakers and traditional leaders to schools, farmers, and private enterprises—to secure Ghana’s food future and strengthen its economic resilience.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi