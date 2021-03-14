Agric Minister Kicks Start Presidential Campaign For NPP Slot With Ghc 500,000

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is said to have kicked off his presidential ambition to replace President Akufo-Addo for the NPP’s 2024 presidential slot on a cash-blowing note.

DGN Online understands that the minister who was recently tagged by the minority in Parliament as ‘arrogant’ met Ashanti Regional constituency executives of the ruling NPP on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in his house.

During the meeting, the cash-soaked minister is reported to have shared money to the executives amounting to about GHC500,000.

According to sources, he shared the colossal amount just to announce his presidential candidate bid.

Sources say his campaign message for the presidential candidate election is Okumkum.

He is accordingly expected to distribute tractors and motorbikes to all Constituency Executives throughout the country.

The minister whose two deputies lost their parliamentary seats due to inadequate cash met with constituency chairmen, 1st vice and 2nd Vice chairmen where he allegedly doled out money to them.

Sources say financial secretaries, treasurers and secretaries in the Region would be the last batch of delegates he meets.

According to sources, he gave each constituency chairman GHC1000 as transportation.

All other executives of the party he met, sources say, he gave them GHC500 each as transport fare.

The breakdown was given as 47 constituency chairmen each receiving GHC1,000 totaling GHC47,000.

He also gave 752 other executives GHC500, totaling GHC376,000.

Thus, the total amount he spent on Saturday alone, sources say, was GHC423,000.

Sources say the meeting in the Ashanti Region would run from Saturday to Monday, March 15, 2021.

