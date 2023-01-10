Agric Minister Resigns Today

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is set to submit his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo today.

The move is pave way for him to focus on his Presidential ambition as he is fighting to become the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

He is the second person to resign, after Alan Kyerematen, who resigned a week ago to escape a looming Ministrial reshuffle from the Presidency which might knock him out since he is lacing his boots to contest in the NPP Flagbearership race.

According to sources, Dr. Akoto will tender his resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo by midday.

Meanwhile, the President is expected to release a full list of Ministerial reshuffle within this month.

More soon…

-BY Daniel Bampoe