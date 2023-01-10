Thrills At ‘Amakye Dede Live In Concert’

Abrantie Amakye Dede

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Abrantie Amakye Dede over the weekend gave a true demonstration of what makes him a living legend when he dazzled at a music event dubbed, ‘Amakye Dede Live In Concert’.

Held at the Bayview Village at Atomic Junction in Accra, the event brought together thousands of music lovers who were thrilled with back to back hits from all the acts billed for the event.

The highlife legend gave the local patrons a lot to cheer about during the entire duration of the five-hour marathon concert.

The sold out concert which was organised by Amakye Dede in partnership with Bayview Village and Lawson De-Ray Man Bitters to entertain his fans, featured Ghanaian music legends such as Abrantie Amakye Dede (headline act), Germany-based Lee Duodu, Kofi Kinaata among others.

From a rich collection of some of his old stock including ‘Dabi Dabi Ebe Ye Yie’, ‘Iron Boy’, ‘Odo Daababi’, ‘Sika Ne Berima’, among other renditions of popular highlife songs, ably backed by his Hi-Kings Band, Amakye Dede succeeded in turning the venue upside down.

It was a pleasant sight to behold as a section of the music fans were seen dancing and hugging old friends they had lost contact with for years.

The event, which served as a birthday present to the fans of the legendary highlife musician, also witnessed historic performances from Lee Duodu, Kofi Kinaata, among others.

It was graced by thousands of music fans from all walks of life, including music stakeholders, friends and family members of Amakye Dede among others.

It was extremely amazing how the fans joined him during his performance by dancing and singing as he dropped the back-to-back hit songs on stage.

The most enthralling part of his outstanding performance was when he was joined on stage by his wife.

A number of music fans at the event became photographers instantly, taking pictures of him performing on stage with their mobile phones.

By George Clifford Owusu