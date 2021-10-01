Agrihouse Launches 11th Agribusiness Exhibitions

Chief Haruna Mahama Abubakari-Sadiq showing the document while Ms Akosa and others applaud him

AGRIHOUSE FOUNDATION has launched this year’s 11th Pre-harvest Agribusiness Exhibitions and Conference on the theme ‘Working Together to Improve Market Channels for Agri-foods Beyond the Pandemic.’

The launch, attended by organising partners, collaborating institutions and sponsors of this year’s event including YARA Ghana, Agricultural Development Bank, Ecobank and farmer-based organisations.

Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, in a presentation, giving an overview of the event scheduled to take place in Tamale from Tuesday, 19 October, to Thursday, 21 October, said the event would also make room, for a farmer-buyer platform, where farmers with various produce such as maize, rice, millet, sorghum, soya beans, cowpea, cashew, shea, etc, would meet, negotiate and sign supply deals with buyers.

Another key highlight of the 3-day event will be the field demonstrations, where farmers and actors will practically learn, appreciate and adopt best practices in farm management. This will take place at the Agrihouse Foundation Agri-Village, a ten (10) acre land, donated by the Bamvim Lana (Chief of Bamvim). It is expected that companies leading various training sessions, will setup mini-demonstration fields for a more engaging practical session.

Other sponsors of the event are Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), YARA, Ecobank Ghana, United Fertilizer Company Limited (UFCL), GIZ MOAP, Demeter and HD Plus. Collaborating Institutions include the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC).

For his part, the West African Regional Director of YARA, Danquah Addo-Yobo, reiterated YARA’s commitment to providing solution-oriented support that will continue to improve the livelihoods of farmers and other agric value chain actors, at this year’s 3-days Pre-harvest event.

Assistant Farm Manager of Bamvim Farms and son of the Chief of Bamvim, Haruna Mahama Abubakari-Sadiq, presented the official site plan of the 10-acre land donated to Agrihouse Foundation by the Chief of Bamvim Traditional Area, Bamvimlana Mahama Abdulai ll.