Agya Koo Nimo Wants To Share Stage With Shatta Wale

Agya Koo Nimo

Ghanaian highlife legend, Agya Koo Nimo, has expressed a heartfelt wish to perform alongside Dancehall star Shatta Wale before he passes on.

In a touching video shared by broadcaster Kafui Dey on June 11, 2025, the 94-year-old icon revealed his admiration for the younger artist and his long-held desire to meet and collaborate with him.

“I want to do one show before I die. I’m 94. It is my wish to always see you in person. So I’m happy I’ve had the opportunity to talk to you,” Agya Koo Nimo said during a phone conversation with Shatta Wale.