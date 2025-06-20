Frimpomaa Drops Album July 2

Frimpomaa

Frimpomaa, a Ghanaian gospel musician, is gearing up to release her debut album ‘Forever King’ on July 2, 2025.

This 11-track album promises to be a spiritual journey, guiding listeners into profound moments and intimacy with God.

To celebrate this milestone, Frimpomaa will host an album listening session with the media on the same day as the release.

Frimpomaa’s latest album is a great delight to listen to, as the lyrics focus on the teachings of Christ.

The mid-tempo album, done in a typical highlife fashion, has good instrumentation and a danceable beat. It encourages Christians to be strong in the Lord.

The songs on the album have a combination of both traditional and contemporary musical instruments fused with good rhythms which are intended to woo all gospel music lovers.

Frimpomaa expressed her readiness to launch into higher heights with more spectacular music, as she is now going into full time music.

The gospel icon is hopeful that the eight-track album would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Christians, and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.