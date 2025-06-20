NDC Executives Fight Over School Feeding In Tano North

Tensions are rising within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tano North Constituency as party executives clash over the administration of the School Feeding Programme.

The dispute, which has played out in the communities of Bomaa, Bredi, and Boukrukruwa, stems from disagreements regarding the selection of caterers and perceived favouritism in the allocation of contracts.

The conflict appears to be driven by rival factions aligned with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Constituency Chairman, respectively.

Each camp is accused of attempting to influence the process for political and personal gain, thereby creating confusion and delays in the implementation of the programme in several schools.

Community members and school authorities have expressed concern over the situation, noting that the wrangling among party leaders is disrupting the delivery of meals to pupils and undermining the purpose of the School Feeding initiative.

Some schools have reportedly experienced irregular food supply, leaving pupils without the meals that are crucial to their well-being and learning.

Stakeholders are now calling on the regional leadership of the NDC to intervene and resolve the impasse.