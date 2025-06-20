Ghanaian NGO Appeals To UN

Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Ghana, Save The Nation For Future Leaders, has called on the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to apply diplomacy in addressing the war between Russia and Ukraine and other strife-torn parts of the world.

A release signed by Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang, Founder and President of the NGO, stated that “we believe that under your leadership, the UN remains the only body that can actively mediate and facilitate an amicable resolution to the ongoing tensions between these nations. Armed conflicts endanger lives and livelihoods and further divert resources that could otherwise be used to secure and sustain the future.”

The NGO has asked that the United Nations intensify its efforts to bring the concerned parties to the negotiating table, and strongly advocated for a shift in global priorities — from the manufacturing of weapons and warfare to environmental rehabilitation and sustainability.

“In this era of climate urgency, our planet cannot afford to endure both war and environmental degradation.

“Our organisation, Save The Nation For Future Leaders, has for years been at the forefront of advocating for a greener, cleaner, and more habitable Ghanaian ecosystem and peace, justice, and security. In 2023, we wrote to the UN to lead a ceasefire process between Russia and Ukraine.

“We strongly believe that peace and ecological balance are inseparable pillars of a stable and prosperous world. We respectfully urge the United Nations to champion both — by using its moral and diplomatic authority to de-escalate geopolitical tensions and redirect investments from warfare to environmental protection,” the NGO added.